52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Casino Agrees Initial Deal To Sell Stake In Éxito Group

By Reuters
Share this article

French supermarket chain Casino said it has agreed an initial deal to sell its stake in Latin American retailer Almacenes Éxito to Grupo Calleja.

Casino's board on Friday approved a pre-agreement to sell its entire stake in Almacenes Éxito to Grupo Calleja, a leading grocery retailer in El Salvador, it said.

Casino is in the midst of a restructuring after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions had brought it to the verge of default.

It said on Monday it will receive $400 million from the sale of its stake in Almacenes Éxito, at a price of $0.9053 per share, while its unit Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA, which also has a stake, will receive $156 million.

The buyer will pay in cash, Casino said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price per share may be reduced by extraordinary dividend distributions, asset transfers or similar transactions made by Exito, Casino added in a statement.

About Grupo Calleja

Grupo Calleja is the primary food retailer in El Salvador, operating as Super Selectos. It manages 110 stores and holds a substantial market share of approximately 60%, making it one of El Salvador's major companies. Super Selectos employs over 12,000 individuals.

While retail remains its core focus, the 70-year-old group also has investments in real estate, technology, energy, and other sectors.

Debt Restructuring

Earlier this month, Casino successfully concluded a binding lock-up agreement aimed at restructuring its debt. The agreement was forged in collaboration with a consortium spearheaded by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's company, EPGC.

ADVERTISEMENT

This consortium also includes Groupe Casino's most significant creditor, Attestor, and its second-largest shareholder, Fimalac, in addition to secured creditors.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Irish Grocery Sales Increase 8.5% In Latest Four Weeks: Kantar
2
Retail

Finnish Retailer Kesko's Sales Fall In September
3
Retail

Tesco, M&S Announce Festive Recruitment Drive
4
Retail

Lidl Invests Over €500m In Serbia In First Five Years
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com