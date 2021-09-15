Chief Digital Officer Of Ahold Delhaize Steps Down

Published on Sep 15 2021 10:30 AM in Retail tagged: Fresh Direct / Ahold Delhaize / Chief Digital Officer / Farhan Siddiqi / Dave Bass

Ahold Delhaize has announced that its chief digital officer and the interim CEO of Fresh Direct, Farhan Siddiqi, has decided to leave the company, effective 15 October 2021.

The announcement comes close to the heels of the appointment of Dave Bass as the managing director of FreshDirect, effective 20 September 2021.

'Wealth Of Experience'

Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller commented, "He [Dave Bass] brings a wealth of experience to the brand, having recently led omnichannel merchandising support for the Peapod Digital Labs division of Ahold Delhaize USA.

"He is a great choice to continue to drive FreshDirect's growth as a key pillar of Ahold Delhaize's omnichannel strategy."

Dave Bass, incoming FreshDirect managing director, said, "FreshDirect is a truly unique brand, working directly with local suppliers, growers and farmers to deliver the freshest and best-tasting products directly to people's doorsteps.

"I look forward to working with the team and helping FreshDirect grow its leading customer service and high-quality assortment to customers in the greater New York City area."

In 2019, Siddiqi joined the retail group after serving as the chief digital officer of McDonald's.

'Energetic And Innovative Contributions'

Muller thanked Siddiqi for his "energetic and innovative contributions" that helped the company build and accelerate its digital and e-commerce capabilities.

Muller added, "He has played a significant role in shaping and driving our omnichannel transformation strategy. I would also like to thank him for his interim leadership of FreshDirect, where he has helped integrate the business into the Ahold Delhaize family of great local brands. We will miss Farhan's expertise and leadership, and on behalf of the entire organisation, I would like to thank him and wish him and his family all the very best in the future."

Before joining McDonald's, Siddiqi held key positions in Bank of America, Target, and General Electric.

Commenting on his departure, Siddiqi said, "When I joined Ahold Delhaize, I set out to transform it into a more digitally-enabled and agile business, helping the company's local brands offer faster, more personalised and more convenient shopping experiences. I am proud of the progress we have achieved so far, and I want to thank everyone for their ongoing enthusiasm and commitment."