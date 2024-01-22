Circle K Commits To €7m EV Charger Rollout

Forecourt operator Circle K has announced that it plans to introduce its own branded EV chargers across 30 sites in Ireland over the next 18 months, as part of a €7 million investment.

Circle K already operates 44 own-brand electric vehicle chargers at 44 locations, with chargers recently opened at Circle K Fermoy Junction 14 M8, Circle K Carlow Junction 5 M9 and Circle K Athlone M6.

Recent installations have also been announced in Westview, Artane and Ashtown in Co Dublin and Gallowshill in Co Waterford, which will soon be connected to the grid.

Ionity Partnership

Elsewhere, the group also announced the expansion of Ionity high-powered EV chargers (pictured) at several locations, with Athlone, Co. Westmeath; Gorey, Co. Wexford; City North, Co. Meath; Cashel, Co. Tipperary; and Kill North and Kill South, Co. Kildare, set to benefit from the new installations.

At least two additional high-power chargers will be added at each site, with four at City North.

This expansion will bring the total number of Ionity rapid EV chargers at Circle K forecourts to 36. Ionity chargers have a charging capacity of up to 350kW and provide 100% green energy.

'Changing Landscape'

"With the growing preference for EVs among Irish motorists, Circle K is actively adapting to meet this changing landscape, preparing for the future now and beyond," commented Jonathan Diver, fuels director with Circle K Ireland.

“These efforts align with our commitment to adapting to the evolving landscape of EV preferences among Irish motorists, a sustainable and electrified future for our customers. Our €7 million investment ensuring in EV chargers at 30 company-owned sites over the next 18 months is part of this broader vision, leveraging our global network's expertise and local insights.”

