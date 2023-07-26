52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Co-op And Uber Eats Partner On New Rewards Scheme

By Robert McHugh
Co-op has announced its members can now earn the same membership rewards when making purchases through the Uber Eats app as they can in store, or through Co-op’s own online shop.

The move is a first for Uber Eats in the UK, and will be available from over 1,000 Co-op stores in July.

Co-op said the partnership aims to deliver rewards for the convenience retailer’s members and their communities.

Shoppers, who are members of Co-op, will be able to earn rewards for themselves simply by adding their Co-op membership number into the Uber Eats app at checkout.

'Ambition To Grow'

“We are committed to developing fast and flexible options online to serve shoppers quickly, easily and conveniently," said Chris Conway, Co-op’s ecommerce director.

"Our ambition to grow our membership base by one million over the next five years is supported by our compelling member-benefits programme."

Alex Troughton, head of commerce at Uber Eats UK, added, “It’s great to be able to build on our successful partnership with Co-op, and join forces to allow its members to earn rewards, and support local community causes and organisations when they use Uber Eats."

"This is all about using our unique technology to deliver exactly what people want, when they want it and enable them to help out community causes that matter to them.”

Co-op's online offer has expanded, through its own online shop - shop.coop.co.uk - and with partners including Amazon (Prime), Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats and autonomous robot delivery of groceries with Starship Technologies.

In June, the retailer and services business announced it is taking action to break what it describes as the ‘Class Ceiling’, as new research has found that a significant number of people believe that what they achieve in life is dictated by their background.

