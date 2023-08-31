52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Co-op Sustainability Strategy: Working Together To Achieve Net Zero

By Editorial
Co-op has a long heritage of sustainability and ethical credentials, through the recognition of its commitment to Fair Trade and environmental improvement, reducing the environmental impact and delivering that for the shopper and for the benefit of the planet.

Showcasing the Co-op Sustainability strategy at the Co-op Trade Briefing from IGD on 14 September, Guy Stuart, Director of Technical, Agriculture and Sustainability at Co-op, and Nicole Tallant, Head of Co-op Brand, will be discussing what sustainability means for Co-op, its suppliers and the grocery industry as a whole, bringing to life how to succeed together through co-operation.

Guy Stuart stated, "Sustainability covers many interconnected elements, including ethical supply chains, waste and packaging reduction, animal welfare and nature restoration – these are all fundamental to what we do.

"It is increasingly clear that the transition to net zero is the industry imperative, and such a challenging goal will only be achieved by working together. I look forward to sharing our plans with our supply base."

Learn more about the Co-op Pure Convenience strategy at the 2023 Trade Briefing from IGD on 14 September in Manchester. 

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.igd.com/events/igd-co-op-trade-briefing.

Find out more about how IGD focuses on mobilising the industry to tackle climate change, reduce food waste, increase food surplus redistribution, and develop sustainable packaging systems at www.igd.com/social-impact/sustainability.

This article was written in partnership with IGD.

