Co-op Welcomes Second Wave Of Firms To Join Apiary Initiative

British retailer The Co-op has named the suppliers who will comprise the second wave of small, values-led and innovative food and drink businesses to join its accelerated support scheme, known as the Apiary.

The incubator scheme works with local, community and small-scale suppliers to offer tailored and dedicated support, mentoring and advice on all aspects of the product journey, according to the retailer.

Eight Suppliers

The eight successful suppliers will now have the opportunity to work with Co-op after pitching their products to the convenience retailer’s buying team.

They will work collaboratively on developing products for the convenience retailer, with the ambition for the new suppliers to be stocked in selected stores before the end of the year.

Taking part in the Apiary programme during 2023 are Blue Turaco, Oatsu, Humanitea, House of Cinn, Revibed Drinks (pictured), Black Milk Desserts and Wilderbee Hot Honey.

'Exciting Time'

“The search for new suppliers is an exciting time for our Apiary programme, and we are delighted to announce the new group of suppliers who we will work closely with during 2023," said Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, co-op head of commercial for Drinks, Frozen, Community Buying & the Apiary.

"We believe they all offer a real point of difference to interest, enthuse and excite Co-op Members and customers in our communities."

The inaugural group of businesses to join the Apiary scheme in 2022 were Dapur Mariae, Scrapples, Superfoodio, The Woolf’s Kitchen, the Wonky Food Co, Nemi Teas, Mon Dessert and, Urban Rajah, whose products hit Co-op shelves last autumn and winter.

