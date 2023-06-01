52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Co-op Welcomes Second Wave Of Firms To Join Apiary Initiative

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

British retailer The Co-op has named the suppliers who will comprise the second wave of small, values-led and innovative food and drink businesses to join its accelerated support scheme, known as the Apiary.

The incubator scheme works with local, community and small-scale suppliers to offer tailored and dedicated support, mentoring and advice on all aspects of the product journey, according to the retailer.

Eight Suppliers

The eight successful suppliers will now have the opportunity to work with Co-op after pitching their products to the convenience retailer’s buying team.

They will work collaboratively on developing products for the convenience retailer, with the ambition for the new suppliers to be stocked in selected stores before the end of the year.

Taking part in the Apiary programme during 2023 are Blue Turaco, Oatsu, Humanitea, House of Cinn, Revibed Drinks (pictured), Black Milk Desserts and Wilderbee Hot Honey.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Exciting Time'

“The search for new suppliers is an exciting time for our Apiary programme, and we are delighted to announce the new group of suppliers who we will work closely with during 2023," said Rebecca Oliver-Mooney, co-op head of commercial for Drinks, Frozen, Community Buying & the Apiary.

"We believe they all offer a real point of difference to interest, enthuse and excite Co-op Members and customers in our communities."

The inaugural group of businesses to join the Apiary scheme in 2022 were Dapur Mariae, Scrapples, Superfoodio, The Woolf’s Kitchen, the Wonky Food Co, Nemi Teas, Mon Dessert and, Urban Rajah, whose products hit Co-op shelves last autumn and winter.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dollar General Cuts Annual Outlook As Shoppers Curb Spending
2
Retail

Euro Zone Inflation Falls, Fuelling ECB Rates Debate
3
Retail

Salling Group Inaugurates Biodiversity Park At Its Head Office
4
Retail

Lidl Becomes Main Sponsor Of UCI WorldTour Team Lidl-Trek
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com