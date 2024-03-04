Colruyt Commences Conversion Of Match And Smatch Stores In Belgium

Colruyt Group is commencing the integration and transformation of a majority of acquired Match and Smatch stores to the Comarkt (Comarché) banner.

The Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) is expected to approve on 4 March the conversion of 49 of the 57 shops acquired by Colruyt last year from the Louis Delhaize Group.

It will comprise 25 Match and 24 Smatch stores, the company noted.

The retailer is awaiting final approval from the BCA for five stores. It is expected at the end of this month.

Store Conversion Plan

Over the next seven weeks, the retail group will convert 38 Match and Smatch outlets into the Comarkt (Comarché) banner.

According to Christophe Dehandschutter, Comarkt offers all the advantages of other Colruyt Group banners.

Dehandschutter explained, "For example, the range is competitively priced and, with our loyalty formula Xtra, they will automatically enjoy all the promos and discounts of the moment. On the shop shelves, customers will also find a lot of products from our own brands Everyday and Boni: affordable quality for every day."

Seven stores will close for an extended period to be remodelled into one of Colruyt Group's brands.

During this period, employees will be temporarily housed in one of Colruyt Group's stores nearby for training purposes.

The deal also includes seven independent shops. The retailer has reached an agreement with Retail Partners Colruyt Group for four of the seven independent shops.

For the remaining three, discussions are underway to integrate them into the SPAR Colruyt Group network, or as wholesale customers.

