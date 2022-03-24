Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Competition Regulator Raises Fuel Price Concerns Over Morrisons Deal

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Britain's competition regulator has ruled that US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's takeover of supermarket group Morrisons could lead to higher fuel prices in 121 locations across the country where both firms own forecourts.

CD&R is the owner of the Motor Fuel Group (MFG), which with 921 petrol stations is the largest independent operator in the United Kingdom. Morrisons operates 339.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday that its 'Phase 1' probe into the merger found the deal raised competition concerns in 121 areas in the UK, where both MFG and Morrisons had petrol forecourts.

Motor Fuel Group operates petrol stations in England, Scotland and Wales under several brands, such as Esso, BP, Shell, Texaco, Jet and Murco.

Read More: Despite Morrisons' Sale, The UK 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Not Yet Over

Petrol And Diesel Prices Hit 'Record Highs'

Colin Raftery, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said, "Prices for petrol and diesel have recently hit record highs, which makes it even more important that we don’t allow a lack of competition at the pump to make the situation worse.

"We’re concerned that this deal could lead to higher prices for motorists in some parts of the country. But if CD&R and Morrisons are able to address these concerns, then we won’t need to move on to an in-depth investigation of the merger."

CD&R has the option to offer proposals to address the concerns raised by the CMA within five working days.

The CMA would then take another five working days to consider whether to accept the proposals in principle instead of referring the case to a Phase 2 investigation.

Last year, the competition regulator raised fuel price concerns over Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital's £6.8 billion (€8.15 billion) takeover of the Asda supermarket chain.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest Retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

McColl's Chief Executive Jonathan Miller Steps Down
2
Retail

Quick Commerce Firm Getir Raises Additional $768m In Funding Round
3
Retail

Carrefour, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, L'Oréal CEOs Among Those Set To Address The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit
4
Retail

Uncertain Environment Affects Retailers' Expectations: Svensk Handel
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com