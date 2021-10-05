Despite Morrisons' Sale, The UK 'Supermarket Sweep' Is Not Yet Over
The purchase of Morrisons by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is unlikely to be the last high-profile deal in the UK supermarket sector in the near future, with investors likely to begin circling other potential targets.
According to Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, “Investors seem to be betting that this latest episode of supermarket sweep hasn’t rolled the end credits quite yet. Morrisons might have sailed through the checkout and is now sitting in the bagging area waiting to see if the sale goes through but there are still two tempting morsels left on the shelf."
Possible Takeover Targets
Chief among these is Sainsbury's, with rumours that Fortress, which was unsuccessful in its bid to acquire Morrsions, may be eyeing a potential move.
