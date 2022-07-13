Subscribe Login
Conad Appoints Claudio Alibrandi As New President

The board of directors of Conad Consorzio Nazionale Società Cooperativa has appointed Claudio Alibrandi as its new president, a role he had previously held in the past.

Most recently, Alibrandi served as the president of PAC 2000A Cooperative.

Alibrandi also stepped down as the chairperson of the Conad ETS Foundation and the board appointed Nicola Fossemò, chairperson of Conad Adriatico Cooperative, as his successor.

The board acknowledged the resignation of Valter Geri, due to the end of his mandate as president of the Conad Nord Ovest and named Roberto Toni as the president and Adamo Ascari as the chief executive of the cooperative.

Elsewhere, Conad ETS Foundation has nominated Toni and Ascari as its new board members.

Conad reported a turnover of €17 billion last year, up 6.5% year-on-year, which was well ahead of the market average (+0.7%). Over the 12-month period, Conad consolidated its market share, reaching 15.07%, cementing its position as the leading Italian large-scale retail brand.

Conad Nord Ovest closed 2021 with a turnover of €4.35 billion and a net profit of €49 million. The cooperative, which has 381 members and 600 stores, reported an increase in sales of +4.82% in the period.

Conad Nord Ovest is one of the five cooperatives that make up the Conad system.

Conad Centro Nord reported sales of €1.85 billion in 2021 – up by 4.4% on the previous year. It plans to reach €2 billion in 2022. Its market share increased by 0.13%, to 7.56%, in the regions where it operates: Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

