ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Consumer Morale In Germany Drops Heading Into September: GfK

Published on Aug 26 2021 7:58 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / GfK / Consumer Morale / Coronavirus

Consumer Morale In Germany Drops Heading Into September: GfK

The mood among German consumers darkened heading into September as accelerating inflation and rising COVID-19 cases made them more hesitant to buy, a survey showed on Thursday.

The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, dropped to -1.2 points for
September, from a revised -0.4 points a month earlier.

The reading compared with a Reuters forecast for -0.7.

"Prices have been rising rapidly since the middle of this year. This has a dampening effect on the consumer mood," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.

Germany's harmonised annual consumer prices rose 3.1% in July, hitting a 13-year high and fuelling a debate about whether the increase in the cost of living will persist.

An increase in coronavirus infections and a slower pace of vaccinations have also hit consumers' expectations for the
economy and affected their propensity to buy, Buerkl added.

Coronavirus Infections

Germany reported 11,561 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and a seven-day incidence rate of 61.3 per 100,000 people, according to the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

Some 59.4% of the population are fully vaccinated with around 64.4% having received at least one dose.

The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month.

Advertisement

An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop compared with the same period a year ago.

According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption.

'Willingness To Buy'

The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question, "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"

The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months.

The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Around 4,000 Companies From 91 Countries Registered For Anuga 2021

Around 4,000 Companies From 91 Countries Registered For Anuga 2021
Edeka Launches New Range Of Premium Products

Edeka Launches New Range Of Premium Products
REWE Group Raises Guaranteed Minimum Price For Pig Farmers

REWE Group Raises Guaranteed Minimum Price For Pig Farmers
German Meat Production Sees 1.7% Decline In H1 2021

German Meat Production Sees 1.7% Decline In H1 2021
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Zummo's GO Range Offers The Latest Technology In Juicers Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Zummo's GO Range Offers The Latest Technology In Juicers
South Africa's Woolworths Sees Profits Up, Restores Dividend Thu, 26 Aug 2021

South Africa's Woolworths Sees Profits Up, Restores Dividend
Eurocash Group Sees Sales Up 2% In First Half Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Eurocash Group Sees Sales Up 2% In First Half
Kroger Plans For 1m COVID-19 Booster Shots A Week Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Kroger Plans For 1m COVID-19 Booster Shots A Week
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN