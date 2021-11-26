Continente Launches New Snack Range Free From Major Allergens

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched a new range of snacks under the Freeness brand free from the 14 major allergens listed by the European Commission.

Currently, the product is available at stores with Continente Food Labs and online in the Porto and Lisbon areas.

The range comprises three SKUs – Apple and Cinnamon, Cocoa, and Raspberry Snack Bite - priced at €1.99 each.

Free-From Range

The snacks contain no added sugar and are rich in fibre, and are low in saturated fat.

It is suitable for consumers with food intolerances and allergies, as well as those who prefer a vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian diet.

The snack range is also free from additives and uses organic ingredients, such as dates, sunflower seeds, puffed millet, teff flakes, dehydrated apple, cocoa powder, or dehydrated raspberry.

The European Commission’s list of substances or foods that can cause allergies or intolerances includes cereals containing gluten, crustaceans, fish, peanuts, soybeans, nuts, among others.

Partnership

The snacks are being marketed to stores with Continente Food Labs via a partnership with Nestlé.

Portuguese startup Fidufoods is manufacturing the snack range.

Continente Food Lab is present in ten hypermarkets in Portugal – Continente Matosinhos, Continente Colombo, Continente Gaia Shopping, Continente Gaia Jardim, Continente Telheiras, Continente Oeiras, Continente Vasco da Gama, Continente Cascais, Continente Antas and Continente CoimbraShopping.

The products of Continente Food Lab are characterised as innovative and disruptive and materialise at least one of the most relevant emerging trends in food.

The products are developed with an emphasis on health and well-being, sustainability and new ingredients, flavours, and textures.

Earlier this month, Continente parent Sonae reported a 32.5% jump in its third-quarter net profit, supported by solid sales after the gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.