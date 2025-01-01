Minipreço
Dia To Exit Portugal, Sells Business To Auchan Retail
Spanish retailer Dia Group has announced it has reached agreement with Auchan Retail over the sale of its business in Portugal, for €155 million.
Private Label Prices Rise More Than Brands In Portugal
A standard basket of private-label products in Portugal has seen price rises of 32% over the past year, while a similar basket of manufacturer-branded good...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com