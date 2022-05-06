Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Convenience Chain McColl's Says It Could Fall Into Administration

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Convenience store chain McColl's has said it is increasingly likely that the group will be placed into administration, a move that could put thousands of jobs at peril.

The company statement was released after a Sky News reporter tweeted that McColl's, which has an extensive partnership with supermarket major Morrisons, could crash into administration as soon as Friday.

McColl's reiterated that it remained in talks on potential financing solutions to resolve short-term funding issues and create a stable platform for the business.

'An Alternative Solution'

"McColl's confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the Group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees," the company said.

"Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group's ordinary shares," it added.

Morrisons Tie-Up

The group has a wholesale tie-up with Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket chain.

The 1,100-store group, which runs McColl's and Morrisons Daily branded convenience stores as well as Martin's newsagents, employs about 16,000.

Earlier this week, McColl's said it was likely to request the listing of its shares be suspended on June 1 as it would not meet a deadline to publish its annual results by the end of May. Its CEO, Jonathan Miller, also recently stepped down.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Caprabo Holds Strategy Meeting With 350 Suppliers
2
Retail

Jerónimo Martins Invests €55 Million In Employee Bonuses
3
Retail

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia: The Major Trade Event To Promote Sustainability In Spain 
4
Retail

Lidl 'Rock Store' To Feature In Three Festivals This Summer
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com