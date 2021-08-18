Coop Norway Names New Director Of Policy And Government Relations

Published on Aug 18 2021 11:58 AM in Retail tagged: Appointments / Coop Norway / Ingvill Størksen / Virke Dagligvare

Coop Norway has announced the appointment of Ingvill Størksen as its new director of policy and government relations, effective 1 November 2021.

Currently, she serves as the director of the Norwegian trade organisation, Virke Dagligvare.

Størksen will join the department for communications and sustainability at Coop Norway.

Commenting on her new role, Størksen said, "After seven educational and rewarding years as director of Virke groceries, I look forward to moving on to work with politics and government contact in Coop.

"Coop is Norway's only grocery business owned by consumers themselves. I look forward to contributing to Coop's work for better competition and more sustainable development, for the benefit of consumers."

Role And Responsibilities

In addition to leading the work with policy and government relations, she will also serve as the spokesperson for Coop Norge SA in relevant matters towards the media, the administration and the political environment.

Director of communications and sustainability at Coop Norway, Bjørn Takle Friis, stated, "We are very pleased that Ingvill Størksen has accepted to become part of the Coop team.

"We have already had the pleasure of working together through Coop's membership in Virke and know how capable Ingvill [Størksen] is. She knows both Coop and the industries we operate in well and has solid experience and expertise we will greatly enjoy."

Recently, Coop Norway announced that it plans to re-evaluate the structure of its corporate governance model, following criticism that the group's members are not represented well enough at its top level.