Coop Sweden CEO Magnus Johansson Steps Down

Coop Sweden CEO Magnus Johansson has announced his intention to leave the company at the turn of the year, after five years in the position.

CEO of KF (Kooperativa Förbundet), Marie Nygren, will step in as acting CEO of the retail group.

Johansson commented, "During my years at Coop Sweden, I have had a good collaboration with both Coop Sweden's board and Marie Nygren as chairman of the board. We have had a great development journey and Coop has strengthened its competitiveness during these five years that I have had the assignment.

"I am proud of all the talented employees I have had the privilege of working with and with what we have achieved together."

Magnus Johansson

Magnus Johansson has led a major journey of change within Coop Sweden and, together with his employees, has been a driving force in developing and strengthening Coop.

Under his leadership, Coop Sweden made a number of large and important investments in recent years, including an investment in digital infrastructure and the construction of a fully automated warehouse in Eskilstuna.

Coop Sweden is now planning new strategies as part of its next phase of development.

'Natural Opportunity'

Johansson added, "I am especially proud of the innovations we have launched during my time as CEO. I am thinking mainly of Scan & Pay and the sustainability declaration and the courage to invest and build a new organisation for the future.

"Coop Sweden is now entering a new phase after a very intense period last year and I have, after some time of thinking, come to the conclusion that it is a natural opportunity to leave the company and move on to other challenges."

Incoming acting CEO Marie Nygren, stated, "Magnus [Johansson] has been successful in the work of developing Coop Sweden's operations. It has been intense years with refinement, investment in a fully automated warehouse, development of the assortment and purchasing operations and most recently an IT attack to deal with and I want to thank you for good work during these years. I also want to wish him great luck in the future in the next role."

