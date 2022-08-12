Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Coop Switzerland Offers Apprenticeship To Over 1,000 People

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Around 1,130 candidates have commenced apprenticeship with Coop Switzerland in August, as the chain seeks to provide young people an entry to the professional world.

In total, the cooperative currently employs around 3,000 apprentices, making it one of the largest vocational trainers in Switzerland.

Coop Switzerland Apprenticeship

As part of the programme, the selected candidates can choose from over 30 different roles in sales, logistics, administration, system catering, production, or transport.

They will be supported by 2,000 vocational trainers and 30 full-time apprentice mentors, Coop Switzerland added.

Around 96.3% of apprentices passed their final exams summer, registering a high success rate.

Refugee Integration

In addition to the classic vocational apprenticeship, Coop Switzerland has also been offering an integration pre-apprenticeship for the last five years.

The aim of the pre-apprenticeship is to enable refugees to take up a vocational apprenticeship in retail and logistics, or to facilitate their direct entry into the labor market, contributing to their integration.

In August, 42 people have commenced their integration pre-apprenticeships with the retailer.

Since the introduction of the programme, 165 people have completed the programme, with 32 doing so this summer.

Last year, Coop Switzerland was able to offer 62% of all integration pre-apprenticeship graduates an apprenticeship position afterwards.

Sustainability Strategy

The promotion of young professionals and diversity is anchored in retailer's new sustainability strategy.

In the area of employees and social commitment, for example, Coop Switzerland has set itself the goal of retaining 70% of apprentices in the retail trade after they have completed their training.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Żabka Launches 90 Seasonal Stores In Tourist Destinations
2
Retail

Walmart's Long-Lasting Challenge: Luring Budget Shoppers Back To Its Stores
3
Retail

Convenience Store Sales Increase In the Asia-Pacific In Q1, Study Finds
4
Retail

SPAR Austria Names New Key Account Manager Of Coffee Roasting Unit
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com