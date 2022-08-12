Coop Switzerland Offers Apprenticeship To Over 1,000 People

Around 1,130 candidates have commenced apprenticeship with Coop Switzerland in August, as the chain seeks to provide young people an entry to the professional world.

In total, the cooperative currently employs around 3,000 apprentices, making it one of the largest vocational trainers in Switzerland.

Coop Switzerland Apprenticeship

As part of the programme, the selected candidates can choose from over 30 different roles in sales, logistics, administration, system catering, production, or transport.

They will be supported by 2,000 vocational trainers and 30 full-time apprentice mentors, Coop Switzerland added.

Around 96.3% of apprentices passed their final exams summer, registering a high success rate.

Refugee Integration

In addition to the classic vocational apprenticeship, Coop Switzerland has also been offering an integration pre-apprenticeship for the last five years.

The aim of the pre-apprenticeship is to enable refugees to take up a vocational apprenticeship in retail and logistics, or to facilitate their direct entry into the labor market, contributing to their integration.

In August, 42 people have commenced their integration pre-apprenticeships with the retailer.

Since the introduction of the programme, 165 people have completed the programme, with 32 doing so this summer.

Last year, Coop Switzerland was able to offer 62% of all integration pre-apprenticeship graduates an apprenticeship position afterwards.

Sustainability Strategy

The promotion of young professionals and diversity is anchored in retailer's new sustainability strategy.

In the area of employees and social commitment, for example, Coop Switzerland has set itself the goal of retaining 70% of apprentices in the retail trade after they have completed their training.

