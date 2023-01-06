Coop Switzerland Posts 7.3% Sales Growth In FY 2022

Coop Switzerland has posted 7.3% year-on-year growth in sales to CHF 34.2 billion (€34.6 billion) in its financial year 2022.

The cooperative's retail unit saw net sales up by 1.6% to CHF 19.9 billion (€20.2 billion).

Coop supermarkets including Coop.ch reported net sales of CHF 11.6 billion (€11.8 billion), corresponding to an increase of 8.8% compared to full-year 2019, before the pandemic.

Coop added that it invested in the expansion of the 'Prix Garantie' range and price reductions, particularly in the fruit and vegetables category.

Its specialty formats generated net sales of CHF 8.4 billion (€8.5 billion), registering growth of 11.2% compared with full-year 2021.

Among others, Coop City, Jumbo, Import Parfumerie, Christ Watches & Jewelry, Coop Vitality, and Coop Gastronomy reported good sales growth, the retailer noted.

Other Divisions

Coop's wholesale/production division, reported net sales growth of 14.6%, to CHF 15.7 billion (€15.9 billion).

Transgourmet generated net sales of CHF 11.1 billion (€11.2 billion), with all of its country operations significantly outperforming the results of the previous year, consolidated its position in the European pick-up and delivery wholesale business.

It was mainly driven by the recovery in wholesale business, following the lifting of pandemic-related lockdowns, and the acquisition of Transgourmet Ibérica.

Coop's online business posted sales of approximately CHF 5 billion in 2022, registering an increase of around CHF 1.2 billion (€1.2 billion).

The Coop.ch online supermarket, with over 18,000 products, saw 8.4 % growth, while online sales in Coop's wholesale business increased by 55.1%.

Sales of sustainable goods increased by CHF 391 million (€396 million) to CHF 6.2 billion (€6.3 billion), Coop added.

The retailer offers around 20,900 products in its sustainable assortment.

