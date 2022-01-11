Coop Switzerland Publishes Second Plant-Based Food Report

Coop Switzerland has published its second annual Plant-Based Food Report, which coincides with Veganuary.

The report revealed that 27% of those surveyed said they enjoyed plant-based alternatives to meat, milk, and cheese several times a month.

The study is based on a survey of around 2,200 participants from German-speaking Switzerland, Ticino, and French-speaking Switzerland.

The retailer offers over 1,300 vegan products in its range and is constantly adapting them to meet the growing needs of customers.

Coop Switzerland Survey

The report also showed that the demand for plant-based nutrition continues to grow in Switzerland.

To meet the growing need for plant-based alternatives, Coop Switzerland offers a wide range of meat and fish substitutes as well as numerous milk, yoghurt, and cheese alternatives.

Since 2013, Coop has also offered numerous naturally vegan products under its own brand Karma.

According to the report, 27% of the respondents consume plant-based alternatives that imitate the original product several times a month.

The majority of those consuming alternatives stated that they eat this way for reasons of environmental protection.

In the past four years, 18 to 29-year-olds have continuously bought more meat substitutes.

Plant-based substitute products are particularly often consumed by young women from urban areas in German-speaking Switzerland, the study noted.

A third of all women in Switzerland eat plant-based substitute products several times a month.

Lifestyle Changes

The inclination towards plant-based substitute products, such as oat milk or innovative items like vegan fondues, continues, with the majority of those who eat alternatives doing so for at least four years.

The proportion of those who have been enjoying plant-based substitute products for two to three years has increased by 6% compared to the previous year.

Coop's sales figures also underline this sustained development and the trend is likely to continue.

The study also revealed that 40% of all respondents expect to consume more plant-based alternatives in the next five years.

