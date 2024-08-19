52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Couche-Tard Makes Preliminary Bid For Japanese Retail Giant Seven & i

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Couche-Tard Makes Preliminary Bid For Japanese Retail Giant Seven & i

Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings, operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said it has received a preliminary takeover offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Shares in Seven & i surged by 22.7% or their daily trading limit of 400 yen, giving it a market value of 5.6 trillion yen ($38 billion). Couche-Tard is valued at roughly $58 billion (€52.5 billion).

Seven & i said it has formed a special committee to review the proposal but no decision has been made by either the committee or board of directors.

Alimentation Couche-Tard did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of usual working hours.

'A Very Early Stage'

The talks are "at a very early stage," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the deal goes through, this would be the largest ever buyout of a Japanese firm by an overseas company, according to the Nikkei business daily which first reported on the offer.

In 2020, Seven & i and Couche Tard were rival bidders to take over U.S. gas station chain Speedway, which the Japanese company ended up purchasing for $21 billion (€19.01 billion).

Seven & i has been under pressure from activist investors to sell off underperforming assets and double down on its global convenience store business centred around its flagship 7-Eleven brand.

TotalEnergies

In January, Alimentation Couche-Tard made a significant move by acquiring European retail assets from TotalEnergies, expanding its presence into four new countries. The acquisition included 100% of TotalEnergies' retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands, and a 60% controlling interest in Belgium and Luxembourg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal added 2,175 sites to Couche-Tard's portfolio, with 1,191 locations in Germany, 562 in Belgium, 378 in the Netherlands, and 44 in Luxembourg. Some 69% of these properties are company-owned, while the remaining 31% are dealer-owned.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Irish Grocery Sales Surge As Shoppers Celebrate Olympic Wins: Kantar
Irish Grocery Sales Surge As Shoppers Celebrate Olympic Wins: Kantar
2
Retail

Aldi Poised To Displace Asda As UK's Third Largest Grocer Within Five Years
Aldi Poised To Displace Asda As UK's Third Largest Grocer Within Five Years
3
Retail

UK Regulator Decides Against In-Depth Probe Of Baby Formula Market
UK Regulator Decides Against In-Depth Probe Of Baby Formula Market
4
Retail

ICA Gruppen Boosted By Price Stabilisation, Customer Growth In Q2
ICA Gruppen Boosted By Price Stabilisation, Customer Growth In Q2
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com