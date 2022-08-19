Croatia’s Studenac Opens Its First Pop-Up Store

Croatian supermarket chain Studenac has opened its first pop-up store in Camp Sirena in Novigrad.

The store, launched in early August, will remain at this location until the end of October.

It features state-of-the-art design that makes optimum use of smaller spaces to offer a convenient shopping experience.

The store is mobile and can be moved based on customers' requirements.

Innovation In Business

According to Studenac, the pop-up format ‘is a tangible example of how it uses innovation in its business’ and this time it is a new store based on the proximity format with a non-standard 'To Go' assortment.

The offer is focused on specially packaged products for quick consumption, such as bakery products, fresh fruit and vegetables, delicacies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, various snacks and sweets.

Non-food products, such as cosmetics, hygiene items and pet food, are also available.

The product assortment caters to the specific needs of local customers and the retailer will continue to adjusted the offering depending on the location and customer preferences.

For example, the store currently located in Novigrad is adapted to meet the needs of tourists, who are spending their summer holidays in the area.

However, it can easily be moved to an urban environment and adapted to the lifestyle of working people, who are more dynamically and pay special attention to the quality of life and food.

Currently, Studenac operates more than 1,000 stores across Croatia.

