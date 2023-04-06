52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Daybreak To Invest €8m In Store Network Expansion

By Dayeeta Das
Irish convenience retailer Daybreak, part of Musgrave Group, plans to invest €8.2 million in a store expansion programme that will see the opening of approximately 37 new stores in 2023.

The initiative will support up to 500 jobs across local communities, bringing the total employment figure at Daybreak to almost 4,700.

The investment will see the Daybreak expand its network to 360 stores across Ireland by 2025.

The company has also developed a range of sub-brands, including fresh food-to-go brand ‘Munch & Co’, ice cream brand ‘Lickety Split’, and coffee brand ‘9Grams’, which it says have helped it set itself apart from competitors.

'Best Value And Exceptional Quality'

Thomas Morrison, head of retail and Musgrave MarketPlace added, "At Daybreak, we strive to deliver the best value and exceptional quality Irish products to customers. As consumer demand for high-quality food-to-go increases, we are responding by introducing new products.

"In particular, the market for evening meals is performing very strongly and we are responding with a new Daybreak own-brand meals solution which will enhance our offering and brand image."

Daybreak, operated by Musgrave Group, saw sales growth of 15% in 2022 compared to 2019 (the last year not to be impacted by COVID-19), with sales in revamped stores increasing by 22%.

Morrison added, “We are also cognisant that these are challenging times, with increased living costs and rising inflation. We’re continuously adapting to meet our customers’ needs and give them the best possible value."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

