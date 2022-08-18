Musgrave Invests £3.2m In Renovating Four SuperValu Stores In NI

Musgrave Northern Ireland has announced that it has invested £3.2 million (€3.8 million) in rejuvenating four SuperValu stores in Northern Ireland.

The first of the four company-owned stores opened in Portstewart on 12 August, with home cook, Suzie Lee and Dave and Steve Flynn of The Happy Pear in attendance.

Creating six new jobs in the local area, Musgrave invested £1.1 million in the store, which now features a new hot and cold deli counter, a Moo’d Ice Cream bar and an expanded bakery, as well as an off-licence that stocks premium wine, beer, spirits and a wide range of alcohol-free drinks options.

With a renovation budget of £600,000, the Dairy Farm store in Dunmurry will be the next store to re-launch, followed next month by Portglenone, which is getting a £720,000 makeover, and Omagh, which will launch later this year after an investment of £730,000.

'Stores Of The Future'

Head of retail operations at Musgrave Northern Ireland Caroline Rowan stated, "Our rejuvenated SuperValu stores are truly stores of the future.

"In addition to the £2.7 million sustainability fund Musgrave NI has committed to empower SuperValu and Centra retailers become net zero by 2040, we have also invested £850,000 in energy saving materials across these four rejuvenated SuperValu stores, making them as efficient and green as possible."

Rowan added, "Offering our customers value for money with a choice of local, own label and big brand products is a priority for Musgrave.

"Built with the community at their heart, each SuperValu store will offer the same great value to customers with offers on over 200 big brands every week and over 400 cheaper own brand products, up to 33% cheaper than the better-known brands. And with more than 500 of our branded products price-checked against Tesco, we aim to deliver the best value for our customers across our entire range."

