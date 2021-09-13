DEEN Acquisition Completed, Store Conversion Process Underway

Published on Sep 13 2021 8:30 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Netherlands / Ahold Delhaize / Vomar Voordeelmarkt / Deen / DekaMarkt

The sale of DEEN Supermarkets to Ahold Delhaize, DekaMarkt and Vomar Voordeelmarkt has formally been completed.

Under the terms of the transaction, some 38 stores will be converted to Albert Heijn outlets, 19 stores will be converted to DekaMarkt and 23 stores will be converted to Vomar Voordeelmarkt.

In addition, Ahold Delhaize will also take over a distribution centre and flower business in Hoorn, while a distribution centre and hot kitchen in Beverwijk will be taken over by DekaMarkt.

DEEN Brand Wound Up

The move brings an end to the DEEN brand after 88 years of trading, with the first store opened by Cornelis Deen and his wife Cornelia in Hoorn back in 1933.

“I’m proud of the fact that we were able to achieve this transaction with the three partners so we can serve the DEEN customers in the best possible way together with DekaMarkt, Vomar and Albert Heijn," Ahold Delhaize CEO Wouter Kolk said.

Store Conversion

Ahold Delhaize has already started the conversion process, with the first former DEEN outlet set to open as an Albert Heijn in Avenhorn on 22 September.

Other stores in Noord-Holland, Flevoland, Gelderland and Overijssel are set to follow in the coming months, the retailer said.

"It is an honour that we have been mandated to continue operations at the 38 DEEN stores, the flower shop and the distribution centre," said Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn.

"This is a major boost to our desire to always be there for our customers, no matter where they need us, including in Noord-Holland where most DEEN stores are located. I look forward to working with our new colleagues."

The intention of DEEN to sell the DEEN supermarkets was announced on 16 February 2021 and approved by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on 9 July 2021. Financial details of the transaction have not been released. [Pic ©robertvanthoenderdaal/123RF.com]

