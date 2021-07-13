ESM Magazine

Dutch Competition Authority Approves DEEN Acquisition Deal 

Published on Jul 13 2021 7:28 AM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Vomar Voordeelmarkt / Deen / DekaMarkt

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has approved the sale of Deen supermarket chain to Albert Heijn, Vomar Voordeelmarkt and DekaMarkt.

Out of the 80 DEEN stores, 38 branches go to Albert Heijn, 23 to Vomar Voordeelmarkt, and 19 to DekaMarkt.

Albert Heijn also acquires the distribution centre in Hoorn, as well as the flower centre.

DekaMarkt takes over the distribution center in Beverwijk and the kitchen facility in Hoorn.

Transaction Details

Together with DEEN, Vomar Voordeelmarkt, and DekaMarkt, Albert Heijn is working out the transaction details to be formally completed in the coming months.

The conversion of the relevant DEEN stores will start thereafter, the company added.

Marit van Egmond, brand president of Albert Heijn, said, "I am pleased that the ACM has approved the transaction. This is an important step in the process of finalising the transaction. 

"With the acquisition of 38 DEEN stores, the distribution centre in Hoorn and the flower center, Albert Heijn is further fulfilling its ambition to be there for our customers, anytime and anywhere."

The approval of the ACM follows on the February 16 announcement that Albert Heijn, together with Vomar and DekaMarkt, intended to acquire DEEN.

'Another Milestone'

Leendert van Eck, general manager of DEEN supermarkets, stated, "With the ACM's approval, another milestone has been reached. All preparations for the transition of the DEEN stores are progressing smoothly and in good consultation. I am convinced that we will leave our customers and employees in good hands."

Commenting on the approval, Aart van Haren, general manager of Vomar Voordeelmarkt, said, "With today's approval from ACM, we can now continue to work with all parties involved on completing the transaction.

"The 23 DEEN stores that will be acquired by Vomar will significantly strengthen our position within the existing market area. We are confident to build on the success of these stores later this year together with our enthusiastic and knowledgeable new colleagues."

Dirk Kat, director of DekaMarkt, described the approval as "an important moment" in acquiring the 19 DEEN branches. 

"With these 19 extra stores, DekaMarkt will grow to 100 stores and the formula's clout will be even greater. We are really looking forward to being able to surprise customers with our formula in even more places together, with our new colleagues," Kat added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

