Delhaize Belgium Confirms Final Guidance Measures For Employees

Belgian retailer Delhaize has confirmed the final guidance measures applicable to the employees of the 128 supermarkets during the transition to an independent Delhaize supermarket.

It includes, among others, confirmation of wages and employment conditions, payment of a transition premium, and the guarantee to not close self-managed supermarkets at least until the end of 2028.

Other measures include guarantees related to long-term illness, progressive returns to work and medical restrictions for employees, and payment of outstanding overtime, the Belgian retailer noted.

Delhaize added that store employees who benefit from a current end-of-career time credit on 26 June 2023 will continue to do so with their new employer.

Moreover, employees who are eligible for the (early) statutory retirement pension on the date of the transition of their supermarket or within the following six months, can terminate their employment contract at a time to be determined between the parties, including the independent operator, and receive a fixed severance premium of €10,000 gross, pro rata based on the working hours on the date of 15 September 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

In recent months, the retailer has introduced several guidance measures in response to requests from its union representatives and employees to provide certain guarantees.

Following consultations on these guidance measures, several elements were added and incorporated into an ultimate proposal for a protocol agreement, which was not approved by the representatives of the union.

Delhaize noted that its 'Future Plan' is the only possible option for the 128 supermarkets to return to growth, and it has drawn up the final guidance measures to provide clarity to its employees.

The company has already announced buyers for 32 supermarkets, which are undergoing renovations to transition into a new model.

The first store as an independent Delhaize supermarket is scheduled to open on 10 October.