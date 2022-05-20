Delikatesy Centrum Opens Store Under New 'ReFresh' Format

Delikatesy Centrum, part of the Eurocash Group, has opened a new concept supermarket in Wrocław in a refreshed 'ReFresh' format.

The new concept is that of a compact supermarket with an extended fresh products offering, as well as a selection of hot dishes prepared daily in the store.

Delikatesy Centrum Wrocław

The store format was developed in an effort to enhance the daily shopping experience in a relatively small sales area (approximately 400 square metres), combining it with selected convenience and 'stock-up' functions (i.e. purchases made in advance).

The Ogniem i Pieprzem segment of the store is dedicated to hot dishes, and is located in a separate section next to the traditional counter.

After the pilot phase, Ogniem i Pieprzem will be a brand implemented in other Delikatesy Centrum outlets.

Dariusz Stolarczyk, member of the board of Eurocash, said, "We see the potential for at least several hundred supermarkets with more advanced specifications, including both new and modernised existing stores in a modern urban or rural format.

"Such Delikatesy Centrum outlets – thanks to the leading offer of fresh products, including hot food, supplemented with a standard assortment, industrial categories, selected services, as well as local products – will be an attractive franchise model."

According to Stolarczyk, the store in Wrocław acts as a "test platform" for a number of solutions envisaged by the group.

"We plan to open more stores with other pilot initiatives in the coming months," he added.

Refreshed Format

Delikatesy Centrum is also aiming to 'fill the gap' between traditional packaged food, which must be prepared at home, and out-of-home dining.

"We are undertaking an ambitious attempt to create an offer of high-quality ready meals," said Eurocash's Michał Groniewski, responsible for the development of the store concept.

"After the testing phase, the Ogniem i Pieprzem initiative will be presented to franchisees, increasing the uniqueness of Delikatesy Centrum."

