52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

DoorDash's Rising Labour Costs Weigh On Q1 Profit Outlook

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
DoorDash's Rising Labour Costs Weigh On Q1 Profit Outlook

DoorDash has forecast a quarterly profitability metric below Wall Street expectations, hurt by higher labor costs that overshadowed a surge in delivery orders, sending its shares down over 8% in extended trading.

The delivery firm, which also reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter ended December 31, has increased minimum pay for its delivery workers, following new regulations.

'Regulatory Costs'

"We are absorbing some of the regulatory costs in Q1," chief financial officer Ravi Inukonda said on a post-earnings call. He said these costs would decrease over time.

To attract more customers, the company has been spending heavily on marketing and expanding its core restaurant delivery business to include grocery, convenience and alcohol.

Its total costs and expenses climbed 9.3% in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

DoorDash said it expects current-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) between $320 million (€297.3 million) and $380 million (€353.1 million), compared with an average analyst estimate of $355.3 million (€330.1 million), according to LSEG data.

Uber's Performance

Uber, which has a food delivery business that competes with DoorDash, said last week that quarterly revenue in that segment grew 6%. On Wednesday, Uber announced its first-ever share buy-back of $7 billion, boosting its stock to a record high.

DoorDash, too, said on Thursday it would buy back up to $1.1 billion in shares this year. In 2023, the company's stock price more than doubled.

"Expectations for DoorDash may have been a bit inflated on the heels of Uber's earnings," said Insider Intelligence analyst Blake Droesch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Total Orders

In the December quarter, DoorDash's total orders rose 23% to 574 million from a year earlier. Revenue rose 26.7% to $2.30 billion (€2.14 billion), compared with an estimate of $2.24 billion (€2.08 billion)

It reported a loss of 39 cents per share compared with LSEG estimates of a 16 cents loss.

For 2024, DoorDash expects gross order value (GOV) - a key metric that shows the total value of all app orders and subscription fees - between $74 billion and $78 billion, compared with $66.8 billion in 2023.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Wolt Announces New Grocery Leadership Roles
Wolt Announces New Grocery Leadership Roles
2
Features

3 Clever Ways to Apply AI In Supermarkets
3 Clever Ways to Apply AI In Supermarkets
3
Technology

Eurocash Group's Delikarta Loyalty Programme Exceeds Four Million Users
Eurocash Group's Delikarta Loyalty Programme Exceeds Four Million Users
4
Technology

KNAPP To Participate In LogiMAT 2024 In Stuttgart
KNAPP To Participate In LogiMAT 2024 In Stuttgart
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com