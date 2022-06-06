DIA Expands Online Delivery Network

Spanish retailer DIA is expanding its delivery services to all towns along the Spanish coastline, from Girona to Huelva, reaching more than five million new customers.

The retailer made the announcement at the start of what is expected to be a busy holiday season.

Grocery Delivery Network

DIA's grocery delivery service is already available in nearly 800 towns throughout Spain, including most of the provincial capitals and the most visited municipalities.

The service allows the customer to choose when they want to receive their orders, at any time between 8am and 10pm, with delivery in less than an hour in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Malaga, and Alicante.

Its dia.es online offer includes some 7,000 product references, including around 1,500 private-label SKUs.

First-time sign-ups to to the service, who have not yet previously availed of the service, receive a discount of €20 on their first order.

Expansion Of Logistics Network

DIA said that it is seeking to guarantee its customers the 'best shopping experience' through all channels, whether physical or digital.

It said that it is reinforcing its commitment to omnichannel and proximity services, operating more than 2,700 neighbourhood supermarkets across Spain, along with its online offering.

The group's new logistics model, with which the retailer aims to be more efficient and sustainable, has been key to achieving this.

In addition, DIA has also sought to improve its last-mile fulfilment capabilities, with new logistics centers dedicated to e-commerce in Alicante, Malaga, Valencia, and San Fernando (Cádiz).

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.