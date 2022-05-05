DIA Shares Update On Transformation Strategy

Spanish retailer DIA has provided an update on its transformation strategy, which aims to bring its stores closer to customers.

Since its inception two years ago, the company has worked on promoting a new store concept and the quality of its own brand, with the ambition of establishing itself as a leading name in neighbourhood commerce with a personalised shopping experience.

Transformation Plan

DIA's strategy is integrated throughout its entire supply chain and is visible in its stores and products, and has started to deliver results for the retailer, as year-on-year comparable sales in 2021 in Spain grew by more than 10% in stores that adopted the new concept.

Its offer of fresh products provides a greater frequency of visits to its supermarkets, and the private-label range, which has increased its comparable sales by nearly 5% compared to 2019.

Ricardo Álvarez, CEO of DIA España, said, "We want to provide social and economic value to the entire community. Being closer to people every day, offering a service available to everyone. That is why at DIA we position ourselves in a way of life and consumption that provides customers with a new way of understanding shopping: faster, easier, without buying more and, moreover, cheaper. We are the only ones to offer a complete purchase in a supermarket, with our own brand and guaranteed freshness, every day of the week."

In addition to offering a broader and brighter ambience, with changes to the façade and the interior, the new store concept offers more fresh products, attractive displays, and a more convenient product presentation.

The transformation plan also includes a new store operating model, focused on freshness, daily supply, and labelling that promotes transparency, including nutritional, origin, and sustainability criteria, with its own eco-labels.

'Nueva Calidad DIA'

Another novelty at this stage is the 'Nueva Calidad DIA', a guarantee seal that promotes its own brand, the retailer added.