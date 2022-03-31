Digital Empowerment – Bolster Your Workforce Performance With Mobile Learning

A BYOD policy can play a key role in maximising volume hire performance, says Liam O’Meara, VP of Europe, Axonify.

The need for a Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policy has never been more pressing. With an increasingly tight labour market, serious competition for talent, and the need to get new hires up and running at optimal capacity, faster and smarter, any barriers to frontline engagement and productivity need to be eliminated. And the associates have spoken.

According to a 2021 report from Arlington Research and Axonify, over 82% of surveyed frontline workers preferred digital training over traditional methods, regardless of the age of the worker. From boomers to Gen Z, associates are demanding that companies deliver tech-enabled work experiences.

Making the leap to mobile learning comes with a new set of concerns, as issues of security, expectations, access and cost have to be carefully considered before adopting a BYOD policy.

Set Boundaries

Allowing phones at work might strike up an image of associates texting or scrolling social media during their shifts, but clear communications around usage will clarify expectations.

Set boundaries around when employees can and can’t use their phones by leveraging disclaimers, similar to a ‘terms and conditions’ pop-up that comes with an app download, which will hold employees accountable for their time.

A certain amount of trust and letting go of old paradigms is also necessary during a tech transition that ultimately serves your employees—and your bottom line.

Safety First

Security risks will be top of mind for any company thinking about BYOD. Working on a solid policy in tandem with your IT department, whether that means a single sign-on system, geofencing, or restricting access to specific wi-fi networks, means that employees can only leverage their phones for clearly defined work purposes.

Transparent communication will make a mobile learning initiative safe and secure for your frontline.

Access For All

Not all employees will want, or be able, to use their personal devices for on-the-job learning and communications. To ensure that BYOD doesn’t become a barrier, continue to provide alternatives like POS or shared devices, offer a stipend to cover any additional data costs, or ensure that they can complete tasks or receive important messages from secure, approved wi-fi networks.

Prepared And Poised For Success

Allowing employees to use their mobile devices to access valuable training and communication on the job is a game-changer that can mean real-time updates and a frontline that’s well informed, prepared, and poised to succeed.

The benefits of being able to communicate to an entire frontline, especially at crucial times, when change is swift, means that an issue with sharing critical information—regardless of location—is instantly solved.

In the same Arlington report, only 63% of grocery employees reported that they felt well informed about changes that affected them in the workplace, so relying on analogue methods clearly isn’t cutting it.

Benefits Of Training In The Flow Of Work

Giving on-site hourly associates the ability to take part in highly relevant training that’s convenient, flexible, and easily accessible means that they’re empowered to stay agile and keep up with the rapid change in grocery. Focused, short bursts of training provided in the very context where the learning will be applied lets them solve problems in the moment.

If frontline associates can access the information they need right in their pockets, they have everything they need to keep pace with change—and keep customers happy.

