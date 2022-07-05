Dino Polska Reports Increase In New Store Growth

Polish retailer Dino Polska opened 162 stores in the first half of 2022, compared to 150 in the same period last year, it said in a statement.

The group's total store network now encompasses 1,975 stores, compared to 1,622 as of the same period last year.

Its total sales area covers 775,000 square metres, up from 633,200 square metres a year ago.

Last week, Dino Polska's management said that it was considering a bond issue within the framework of the group's established bond issuance programme.

The specific parameters of the bonds, the issue size and the interest rate will be determined in the process of negotiations with financial institutions that will be conducted during the bond issuance process, it said.

First-Quarter Performance

In the first quarter of its financial year, the group reported like-for-like sales growth of 20.4%, to PLN 3.85 billion, while total sales growth rose 39.6%.

“We are increasing the density of our store network to be in close proximity to where our clients live to make it easy for them to do their daily grocery shopping," commented Izabela Biadała, management board member, at the time of the group's Q1 announcement in May.

"Our wide offering of diverse and affordably priced products allows us to respond to consumers’ needs well and they are placing more and more trust in the Dino network."

The group has also committed to improving the ecological footprint of its operations, with 82 stores outfitted with solar panels in the first quarter.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.