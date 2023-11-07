Dino Polska Sees Revenue Go Up By More Than A Third In First Nine Months

Polish retailer Dino Polska has reported a 34.4% year-on-year increase in revenue, to PLN 19.0 billion (€4.3 billion), in the first nine months of the financial year ended 30 September 2023.

Like-for-like (LFL) sales in this period grew by 20.6%, year on year, the company noted.

The sales of fresh products – especially fruit and vegetables, bread, and fresh meat produced by the Agro-Rydzyna meat-processing plant – accounted for 40% of the total revenue generated by Dino Polska.

In the third quarter, revenue amounted to PLN 6.9 billion (€1.6 billion) – up by 28.1%, compared to the same period last year – while like-for-like sales climbed by 16.3%.

Michał Krauze, a management board member of Dino Polska, commented, “Every day, we focus on ensuring that the offering in Dino stores satisfies consumers’ needs in a convenient and comprehensive manner. We see the positive effects of these efforts in the form of the robust, double-digit growth in the number of customers visiting Dino stores.

“This means that the Dino brand is consistently winning consumer confidence and constitutes a source of motivation to continue the network’s rapid development.”

Other Highlights

As of the end of September 2023, Dino Polska had expanded its store network to around 2,340 stores, from 2,069 a year ago.

The expansion has resulted in the creation of almost 4,700 new jobs in the last 12 months, taking the total headcount in the retail group to 40,300 employees.

In the third quarter, Dino Polska added around 68 new stores to its network, while, on a year-to-date basis, it has added about 184 new stores.

The total selling area in Dino stores spans 921,400 square metres – up by 13.4% from a year ago.

Capital expenditure amounted to PLN 277 million (€62.2 million) in the third quarter and PLN 846 million (€189.8 million) in the year to date, mostly linked to developing Dino’s store network.