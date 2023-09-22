Discounter Action Opens 500th Store In Germany

Discount retailer Action has opened its 500th store in Germany, a market where it has been present since 2009.

Located in Aachener Straße in Düsseldorf, the 780 square-metre outlet will offer more than 6,000 items across 14 product categories at affordable prices, the company said in a statement.

The assortment comprises a range of everyday items, such as cleaning products and personal care items, to home improvement products.

Heiko Großner, managing director of Action Germany said, "500 stores are a significant milestone for us, but by no means the end. We believe that the German market has tremendous potential for many more locations, and we want to offer the Action shopping experience to even more people."

"The Düsseldorf store is already the third store in the state capital and the 160th in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, the company is also active in all other federal states. We want to continue to expand strongly in the future, especially in cities and regions where we have been less present so far," Großner added.

Action Germany

In 2009, the discount retailer opened its first store in Schüttorf, Germany. Currently, it employs over 11,000 people in the country.

Großner stated, "Action has established itself as an important employer and provides many people with professional prospects. The fact that the opening of our 500th store falls in Düsseldorf is particularly pleasing to me, as the city is the location of the German headquarters. We employ more than 170 people there alone. [...]"

With the launch of each new store, Action creates around 20 new jobs.

He added, "Regardless of education and background, everyone has the opportunity to work at Action. We create new jobs and promote the continuous development and career opportunities of our employees. They are the backbone of Action and the key to our success."

In July, the discount chain posted a 33.5% year-on-year increase in revenue, to €5.2 billion, in the first half of its financial year.