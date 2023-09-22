52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Discounter Action Opens 500th Store In Germany

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Discount retailer Action has opened its 500th store in Germany, a market where it has been present since 2009.

Located in Aachener Straße in Düsseldorf, the 780 square-metre outlet will offer more than 6,000 items across 14 product categories at affordable prices, the company said in a statement.

The assortment comprises a range of everyday items, such as cleaning products and personal care items, to home improvement products.

Heiko Großner, managing director of Action Germany said, "500 stores are a significant milestone for us, but by no means the end. We believe that the German market has tremendous potential for many more locations, and we want to offer the Action shopping experience to even more people."

"The Düsseldorf store is already the third store in the state capital and the 160th in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, the company is also active in all other federal states. We want to continue to expand strongly in the future, especially in cities and regions where we have been less present so far," Großner added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Action Germany

In 2009, the discount retailer opened its first store in Schüttorf, Germany. Currently, it employs over 11,000 people in the country.

Großner stated, "Action has established itself as an important employer and provides many people with professional prospects. The fact that the opening of our 500th store falls in Düsseldorf is particularly pleasing to me, as the city is the location of the German headquarters. We employ more than 170 people there alone. [...]"

With the launch of each new store, Action creates around 20 new jobs.

He added, "Regardless of education and background, everyone has the opportunity to work at Action. We create new jobs and promote the continuous development and career opportunities of our employees. They are the backbone of Action and the key to our success."

In July, the discount chain posted a 33.5% year-on-year increase in revenue, to €5.2 billion, in the first half of its financial year.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Consumers Most Optimistic Since Early 2022: GfK
2
Retail

Free From Food 2023 Set To Take Place In Amsterdam
3
Retail

Morrisons To Reveal Wholesale And Convenience Plans For 2024
4
Retail

Shopping Basket’s UP80 Carts Are Perfect For Modern Retail
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com