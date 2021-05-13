ESM Magazine

Discounter Mere Eyeing Potential Sites Across UK

Published on May 13 2021 8:37 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / UK / Russia / Discounter / MERE / Hard Discounter

Russian discounter Mere, which operates stores in Germany, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Romania and a number of European markets, is eyeing up potential sites in the UK.

The hard discounter, which trades as Svetofor in its native Russia, where it was founded in 2009, has established a UK website, www.mereshop.co.uk, on which it states it is 'actively involved with landlords, their representatives and agents' to open Mere shops in a number of locations across the UK.

Locations being targeted by the group include Devon, Stockport, Neath, Banbury, Selby, Bradford, Middlesbrough, Grantham, Kettering, Plymouth, Beckenham, Gloucester, Northampton, Cardiff, Oswestry, Barnsley, Sheffield, Exeter, Stretford, Southampton, as well as Wales and southern Scotland.

According to UK trade title The Grocer, Mere is already in discussions with suppliers over its first four stores in the UK, with its inaugural outlet set to open in Preston next month, followed by an outlet in Castleford, as well as two stores in Wales, in Caldicot and Mold.

Property Search

Through its UK site, it is hoping to acquire more potential properties, calling on landlords and property owners to get in contact.

'After a quick review of your offer and our confirmed interest, we will arrange a meeting with you, at your location, at any suitable time, anywhere in the UK,' it states.

Outside of Russia, the discounter commenced its European journey with the opening of an office in Romania in 2017, with its first stores in the country following a year later.

As well as the UK, the group has also opened central purchasing offices in Bulgaria, Italy, Spain and Greece, with a view to entering these markets.

The group promises 'no-frills' discount retailing, with each store boasting around 1,200 SKUs of essential goods, no premium products, and prices between 20% and 30% lower than other discounters.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

