Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Disposable Income Of Under-30s In The UK Drops Significantly In July, Study Finds

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Disposable income among people under the age of 30 in the UK dropped 21.6% year-on-year in July, according to the latest data from Asda Income Tracker.

This decline follows a sharp increase in spending on essentials, such as rent, groceries, transport costs and utility bills.

Expenditure on essentials in this age group rose by 12.5% year-on-year in this period to £774 per week, data showed.

As a result, individuals and families in this demographic were left with a disposable income of around £150 per week after paying taxes and essential bills.

Overall Picture

Household disposable income across all demographics declined by 16.5% year-on-year in July.

This was the second-largest fall since the Income Tracker was first published in 2008, Asda noted.

It implies that households were on average £40.21 per week, or £160.84 per month, worse off compared to July 2021.

The Asda Mindset Tracker unveiled that 89% of customers are worried about rising energy prices and 87% by the increase in inflation.

Asda Income Tracker

The tracker is a measure of ‘discretionary income’, reflecting the amount remaining after the average UK household has had taxes subtracted from their income and bought essential items, such as groceries, electricity, gas, transport costs and mortgage interest payments or rent.

The Income Tracker measures the amount left to spend on discretionary purchases, including leisure and recreation goods and services, among others.

Recently, Asda extended its new loyalty programme, Asda Rewards, to all 633 stores across the UK and online via its website.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Irish Shoppers Cut Down On Branded Groceries, Own-Label Sales Rise: Kantar
2
Retail

German Exports Beyond The EU Slump In July
3
Retail

SPAR Austria Names Beatrix Marvan As Head Of Employer Branding
4
Retail

UK Inflation To Hit 18% In Early 2023: Citi
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com