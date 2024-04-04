52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dollarama Forecasts Annual Sales Above Estimates On Strong Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Dollarama Forecasts Annual Sales Above Estimates On Strong Demand

Dollarama forecast annual and quarterly sales above estimates, betting on consistent demand for its discounted groceries and essentials.

Discount store operators have seen steady demand, even as other retailers struggled with softer sales as cost-conscious consumers increasingly stick to a budget when shopping.

Consumers in Canada and the United States have been looking for cheaper deals on items, ranging from cleaning supplies to groceries and apparel as they fend off steeper costs of rentals and fuel.

Quarterly Performance

The Montreal-based discount store operator reported quarterly sales of C$1.63 billion (€1.1 billion), up from C$1.47 billion (€1 billion) a year earlier, while analysts on average estimated C$1.61 billion (€1.1 billion), as per LSEG data.

Excluding items, Dollarama posted an adjusted profit of C$1.15 per share for the quarter, above expectations of C$1.06 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its gross margin was 44.5% of sales, compared with 43.5% in a year-ago quarter, due to lower inbound shipping costs.

Discount retailers are effectively tapping into consumer preferences for cost-effective shopping, seizing market share from traditional department stores, in the face of soaring interest rates, analysts note.

Off-price retailers in the US such as TJX exceeded quarterly results as thrifty shoppers hunt cheaper apparel, cosmetics and gift deals.

Outlook

The company expects annual comparable store sales growth in the range of 3.5% to 4.5%, largely above analysts' estimates of 3.73%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Rossy, president and CEO of Dollarama stated, "In fiscal 2024, we met or exceeded our guidance for all our key performance metrics, including higher than expected comparable store sales, translating into a 29% increase in EPS.

"Our strong financial and operational performance demonstrates the enduring strength of our business model and that our compelling value proposition continues to resonate with consumers, including in an uncertain economic context."

In full-year 2024, Dollarama reported 16.1% increase in sales to C$5.9 billion (€4 billion), while comparable store sales grew 12.8%.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Retailers’ Historic And Growing Role In Transforming The Palm Oil Supply Chain
Retailers&rsquo; Historic And Growing Role In Transforming The Palm Oil Supply Chain
2
Retail

German Consumer Sentiment Rises Slightly, No Real Recovery In Sight: HDE
German Consumer Sentiment Rises Slightly, No Real Recovery In Sight: HDE
3
Retail

Britain's Co-op Sees Profit Fall Following Petrol Forecourt Sale
Britain's Co-op Sees Profit Fall Following Petrol Forecourt Sale
4
Retail

Fresh Beef Joins Aldi Süd's List Of Higher Animal Welfare Products
Fresh Beef Joins Aldi S&uuml;d's List Of Higher Animal Welfare Products
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com