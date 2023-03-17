52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim Cuts 105 Jobs As New CEO Makes Mark

By Reuters
Share this article

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) has cut 105 jobs out of its total staff of 46,000, the Middle Eastern shopping mall developer and operator told Reuters, as its new CEO seeks to boost returns.

The company, whose roughly $16 billion in assets include an indoor ski resort and the Mall of the Emirates, said in an emailed response to questions that the cuts were made this week as part of an 'ongoing review'.

Restructuring

Three sources familiar with the move said it was part of a restructuring following the abrupt removal of former chief executive Alain Bejjani in January.

'We continually assess our operations and adapt to accommodate evolving market conditions, streamline our activities and drive efficiencies,' said MAF, which also holds the Middle East franchise rights of French retailer Carrefour.

'These measured actions and continuous business-as-usual reviews enable Majid Al Futtaim to deliver competitive returns to our shareholders while maximising opportunities for value accretive, profitable and sustainable growth,' it added.

MAF appointed long-time insider Ahmed Galal Ismail as chief executive in January, replacing Bejjani after eight years in the role, in a shake up more than a year after the company's founder died. MAF gave no reason for the leadership change at the time.

Job Cuts

The cuts were made at the holding level of the company, in addition to divisions such as its leisure and entertainment operations, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

MAF was founded by Emirati businessman Majid Al Futtaim, whose death at the end of 2021 was announced by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who paid tribute to him as one of the emirate's pioneers.

The privately held company on 6 March reported a 12% increase in 2022 revenue to 36.3 billion dirhams (€9.32 billion), and a 2% decline in net profit to 2.4 billion dirhams (€620 million).

Read More: 'Mall Of The Metaverse' Launched By Majid Al Futtaim

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Portugal's Sonae Profit Buoyed By One-Off Gains Despite Retail Margin Squeeze
2
Retail

El Corte Inglés Trials New Supermarket Concept
3
Retail

MOL Group Divests Stores In Slovenia As Part of OMV Takeover
4
Retail

Dollar General Misses Quarterly Estimates As Discretionary Spending Wanes
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com