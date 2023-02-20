'Mall Of The Metaverse' Launched By Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim has announced the launch of 'Mall of the Metaverse', a virtual retail and entertainment destination, at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Mall of the Metaverse will represent Majid Al Futtaim on Decentraland, one of the most advanced metaverse platforms.

Virtual Retail

After completing multiple stages of testing, Mall of the Metaverse will be open to mall visitors who are seeking increased digital experiences across retail, entertainment and leisure offerings, Majid Al Futtaim said.

Inside the mall, customers can find Carrefour, VOX Cinemas, THAT Concept Store, Ghawali, a Chalhoub Group brand specialising in modern oriental niche scents, and Samsung Store, with many more brands and features due to follow in due course.

Read More: What Role Will The Metaverse Play In The Retail Sector?

'Digital Experiences'

"There has been an increased demand for digital experiences in the last few years and we work to leverage behavioural science and data to deliver customers what they want and desire," said Fatima Zada, director of omnichannels and digital, Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls.

"Our swift consumer observations, followed by an action plan and a series of testing stages, has now led to a fully-fledged project that is a step ahead of online shopping — Mall of the Metaverse. We are still at the beginning phases of the mall’s development, as we look closely at our customers’ shifting needs, desires and expectations."

Majid Al Futtaim is the largest lifestyle and leisure conglomerate in the Middle East, reporting revenue of around Dh32.29 billion (€8.4 billion) in 2021 across its operations. The conglomerate own shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure centres across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

It the franchise for the Carrefour brand in 30 countries, and operates the banner in 16.

Read More: The Role Of The Metaverse In Retail And FMCG

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.