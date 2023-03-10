Dutch Household Consumption Grew By More Than 6% In January

Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (Statistics Netherlands) has released figures which show that Dutch households spent 6.2% more (adjusted for price changes) in January 2023 than in the same period in 2022.

As in previous months, the Dutch public spent more on services, but less on goods.

In January, consumers spent 12.2% more (adjusted for price changes) on services than in January 2022. At that time, however, catering, cinemas, theatres and museums had to close their doors for almost the entire month.

Expenditure on services accounted for more than half of total domestic consumption expenditure by households, data showed.

Durable Goods

In the same month, consumers bought 5.0% less food, drinks and tobacco. However, they spent 5.3% more on durable goods than in January 2022.

In particular, they purchased more clothing, textiles, shoes and electrical appliances. Non-essential stores were subject to a hard lockdown until mid-January 2022.

Energy Consumption

In January 2023, it was slightly less cold than a year earlier and households cut back on energy consumption. However, they spent more on motor fuels and personal care.

Statistics Netherlands reported that retail sales volume in January 2023 was 0.4% higher than in January 2022. The volume of the non-food sector was 1.2% higher, while that of the food sector rose by 6%.

Less Optimistic

According to the CBS Consumption Radar, conditions for consumption were more favourable in February than in January. The year-on-year fall in share prices turned into an increase.

Furthermore, consumers were less pessimistic about their financial situation in the coming 12 months and more positive about the future development of unemployment.

