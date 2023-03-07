E.Leclerc, Aldi and U Post Strongest Market Share Gains In France

E.Leclerc, Aldi and Groupement U were the strongest-performing retailers in France in the period from 23 January to 19 February, new data from Kantar has revealed.

Market leader E.Leclerc, which boasts a share of 22.4%, saw its market share increase by 0.3 percentage points in the so-called P2 period, with an additional 660,000 customers visiting its stores over the course of the four weeks. In addition, the 'level of attachment' to the brand also increased, Kantar said.

Aldi Sees Improvement In Customer Loyalty

Discounter Aldi, meanwhile, gained 0.2 percentage points in market share to hold 3.0% of the market, with an additional 193,000 buyers shopping at its stores. In addition, Aldi better captured customer spending, with customer loyalty up 0.6 percentage points.

Elsewhere, Groupement U improved its market share by 0.2 percentage points, to hold 11.6% of the market.

Read More: French Government Strikes Deal On Anti-Inflation Shopping Basket

Best Of The Rest

Other retailers to see gains during P2 included Lidl, which saw its market share rise by 0.1 percentage points to 8.1%.

Carrefour also gained 0.1 percentage points in market share, to sit on 20.1%. The retailer gained an additional 940,000 customers during the period, Kantar said.

Finally, the L.Delhaize Group gained 0.1 percentage points in market share to hold 2.7% of the market, with this increase largely driven by a strong performance at Cora, which holds a 2.1% market share.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.