E. Leclerc Gains 1.9m More Households, Takes Market Share To 22.1%: Kantar

Published on May 6 2021 8:05 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Carrefour / France / E.Leclerc / Market Share / Kantar / World News

E. Leclerc has consolidated its position as France's biggest grocer, gaining an additional 1.9 million households and increasing its market share by 1.4 percentage points to 22.1%, new data from Kantar has shown.

According to Kantar data for the period March 22 to April 18 (otherwise known as P4), Lidl was another retailer to make significant gains, growing its market share by 0.9 percentage points to 6.5%.

The discounter recruited an additional 2.2 million households and expanding its store base with 25 new outlets. Lidl is also scoring highly with shoppers in terms of promotion, price, and image, Kantar found.

Carrefour saw a 0.6 percentage point increase to sit on 19.6% market share for the P4 period, driven by the recruitment of an additional 1.1 million households and additional efforts to boost loyalty.

Elsewhere, Aldi gained 0.3 percentage points to sit on 2.5% market share (its conversion of former Leader Price stores is ongoing), and Groupement Les Mousquetaires gained 0.1 percentage points to hold 16.7% of the market.

Retail Performance

Overall, Kantar noted that grocery growth was less pronounced in this period compared to P4 last year – which saw the initial first wave of COVID-19 – although household spending is starting to increase (+11%), and shoppers are returning to physical stores on a gradual basis (offline traffic is up 21% compared to the same period last year).

Hypermarkets and discounters have been the main beneficiaries of this return to stores, the data showed, gaining 4.2 percentage points (or 2.8 million households) and 0.5 percentage points (or 2.3 million households) respectively.

The online channel lost 0.7 percentage points, to fall back below the 10% threshold (it now holds 9.3% of the market), however it is still up on where it was at this point in 2019, Kantar said. [Pic: ©Aureliefrance/123RF.COM]

© 2021 European Supermarket MagazineArticle by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

