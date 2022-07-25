Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

E.Leclerc Warns It Could Cut Hours To Cope With Energy Shortage

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The boss of E.Leclerc warned on Monday that the supermarket chain, France's largest food retailer, could reduce the opening hours of its stores as part of emergency measures to deal with the risk of power shortages linked to the war in Ukraine.

"For this winter we have a crisis scenario where Russia cuts gas supplies," Michel-Edouard Leclerc told France Info radio.

Under that scenario, "We could close some stores during certain hours," he said.

Michel-Edouard Leclerc heads Les Centres E. Leclerc, a cooperative association of about 600 retailers that competes against Carrefour and Casino.

Its low-price policy has helped it become France's biggest food retailer by market share.

'Energy Restraint Plan'

French President Emanuel Macron said on 14 July he would soon submit an "energy restraint plan" that would ask all citizens to commit to a general "hunt for waste", such as turning off lights when leaving offices.

France's supermarket sector - acting through the Perifem federation - had agreed earlier this month on energy saving measures that would be implemented from 15 October, Leclerc said.

The measures notably include switching off illuminated signs as soon as a shop closes and systematically reducing light intensity. Lighting of sales areas is to be reduced by half before the public arrives and by 30% during critical consumption periods.

Read More: E.Leclerc, Carrefour Make Most Gains In Latest Kantar Data For France

Energy prices, which were already increasing before Russia sent troops into Ukraine at the end of February, have sharply risen since then, leading to the highest inflation in most major global economies in decades.

With about 17% of its supply coming from Russia, France is less dependent on Russian gas than some of its neighbours are.

But concerns about supply from Russia come as France grapples with already limited electricity generation due to unexpected maintenance at ageing nuclear reactors, prompting concern over winter shortages.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

SPAR To Enter Israeli Market Amid Soaring Living Costs
2
Retail

One Fifth Of UK Households Had 'Negative Disposable Income' In June: Asda
3
Retail

Aldi UK Announces Second Pay Rise For Store Staff This Year
4
Retail

Italian Retailer Esselunga Joins TikTok
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com