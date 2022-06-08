E.Leclerc, Carrefour Make Most Gains In Latest Kantar Data For France

Rivals E.Leclerc and Carrefour were the best performers in the French grocery market during the period from 18 April to 15 May, new data from Kantar has shown.

E.Leclerc reported a 0.2 percentage point increase in share in the P5 period, driven by the performance of its store network, while significant media investment has also lifted the retailer's share of voice.

Carrefour Makes Gains

Carrefour continued its good form, reporting a 0.2 percentage point increase in the period, with its Carrefour, Carrefour Market and Carrefour Proximity channels all seeing a 'dynamic' performance, according to Kantar.

Both its convenience and hypermarket channels reported a slight gain in share in the period, with the latter benefiting from an increase in customer visits.

Elsewhere, Aldi reported a 0.1 percentage point increase in market share, with the discounter recruiting an additional 385,000 new customer in the period.

In addition, both Auchan Retail and Groupement Les Mousquetaires gained 0.1 percentage points.

Consumer Spending

French consumers spent 1.8% less in the grocery channel during the period, compared to the corresponding period last year, which itself was 3.8% lower than the same period in 2020.

The proximity channel gained 0.2 percentage points in market share between April and May, with hypermarkets also up (+0.1 percentage points) and online rising (+0.1 percentage points) due to a rise in home deliveries.

