Edeka Collaborates With Naturland To Strengthen Organic Offering

Germany's Edeka has announced that it is entering into an alliance with Naturland as it aims to expand its organic offering.

The collaboration will see the addition of approximately 40 new regional and international Naturland-certified products to the retailer's Naturkind and Edeka Bio range.

Products certified by Naturland meet high ecological and social standards, exceeding the requirements set by the EU regulation, the retailer noted.

Naturland is committed to fair trade and a leading name in ecological aquaculture. It is also known for ecological forest use. 

With over 140,000 farmers in 60 countries across the world, Naturland is one of the largest international associations for organic farming from Germany.

It supports smallholder cooperatives and ensures fair and transparent supply chains.

'Important Step'

Markus Mosa, CEO of the Edeka headquarters, said “Naturland stands for organic at its best. That's why we are very happy about this next, important step for our commitment in the organic segment and a partner on an equal footing. We are counting on long-term cooperation, which will be further intensified in the future." 

Michael Stienen, managing director of Naturlandzeichen GmbH, added, "For Naturland, organic is the way to a comprehensively sustainable future. With Edeka as a partner, we can reach even more people and invite them to walk this path with us."

The partnership with Naturland will see the approximately 3,500 Edeka retailers offer an attractive range of organic products and get an edge over local competition.

Read More: Germany's Edeka Launches New Price Promotion Campaign

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

