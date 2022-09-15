Edeka Launches New Food Waste Prevention Initiative

German retailer Edeka has launched a month-long campaign that appreciates the value of food as it seeks to combat food waste across its store network.

Approximately eleven million tonnes of food waste are generated in Germany alone every year, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

Edeka Fighting Food Waste

Under the motto 'Good for the environment and the wallet', Edeka is organising its first food value estimation month from 15 September to 15 October.

Consumers will receive useful information and tips on how to be more aware of food and thus produce less food waste.

Despite rising food prices, a great deal of food is still being thrown away in German private households.

Private households account for 59% of food waste in Germany.

Per capita, that's around 78 kilograms of food wasted, and when converted to a family of four, this results in a loss valued at around €350 per year.

According to the retailer, the overall aim of the initiative is to sensitise customers to issues such as the volume of waste and the associated protection of resources in the long term.

"We love food - that is the guiding principle for our daily actions. Every foodstuff is a valuable commodity that has been produced with a great deal of effort in the interaction between nature and agriculture. We are constantly developing innovative and consumer-oriented solutions to further reduce food waste along the entire value chain," said Markus Mosa, CEO of Edeka.

Part of the initiative is a '10-Day Challenge' with tasks on topics such as shopping planning, food storage, and leftover recycling, the retailer noted.

Consumers can also find information on the retailer's social media channels and on various social channels of high-reach influencers.

UN Sustainable Development Goals

Edeka is aware of its responsibility as a food retailer with a large presence and, within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) - in particular SDG 12.3 and the German government's Agenda 2030, is committed to halving food waste by 2030.

The group is actively helping to shape the implementation of the goal and is also embedding it in existing actions for more sustainability.

Edeka noted that it is assisted in this by sustainability expert Dirk Steffens, who provides support in an advisory capacity.

