Retail

Edeka Rhein-Ruhr Reports Sales Growth In FY 2022

By Dayeeta Das
Edeka Rhein-Ruhr has reported year-on-year sales growth of 3%, to €5.9 billion, in its financial year 2022, with all branches contributing to its growth.

The Moers-based cooperative comprises the Marktkauf hypermarkets, the 'trinkgut' specialist beverage markets, the Büsch artisan bakery and the Rasting butcher's shop.

"The past business year was strongly influenced by factors such as inflation and the energy crisis. We are therefore all the more pleased with the positive annual results. However, the current challenges are manifold and will continue to accompany us," Dirk Neuhaus, managing director of Edeka Rhein-Ruhr said in a statement.

Annual Highlights

In 2022, Edeka Rhein-Ruhr concentrated on integrating former Real stores and privatisation of the Kaiser's Tengelmann stores in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The cooperative handed over a majority of its locations to start-ups and experienced merchants to promote independent retailing and small and medium-sized businesses.

Other focus areas include energy-related initiatives, such as installation of e-charging columns in the car parks and photovoltaics on the roofs of the stores.

Its new central warehouse in Oberhausen was completed in autumn 2022 and the 90,000 square-metre facility employs around 1,000 people in 33 job profiles.

Currently, Edeka Rhein-Ruhr is investing further in the digitalisation of its supermarkets, which include switching to a new merchandise management system that further automates essential processes and testing a shopping trolley with scanning function and a hand scanner.

The company continues to focus on regional foods that are sourced from North Rhine-Westphalia, including meat, sausage, cheese and fish as well as the fruit and vegetables.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

ESM
ESM

