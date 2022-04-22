Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

EG Group To Create Over 32,000 Jobs Over Five Years

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

EG Group, the acquisitive British petrol station and food retail business owned by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital, plans to create over 32,000 jobs globally over five years.

The group plans to add about 22,700 jobs in the United Kingdom between January 2022 and December 2026 and about 9,700 in its nine other markets – the United States, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Australia.

In the UK, many of the jobs will come from rolling out its bakery chain Cooplands and its fast food brand LEON across EG's petrol forecourt network, and from opening more EG foodservice concessions at Asda supermarket stores. The brothers and TDR also own Asda.

EG plans to open 30 Cooplands outlets a year and at least 50 LEON outlets a year through 2026.

Last month, Asda said it was targeting regaining its status as Britain's No. 2 supermarket group as it reported a 42% jump in 2021 operating profit and launched a new value range for cash-strapped shoppers.

New Jobs

It said new jobs will also come from accelerating openings at existing third-party brand partners, notably Starbucks and KFC, including drive-throughs on the group’s UK forecourts and in Asda carparks.

The group, chaired by Stuart Rose, the former boss of Marks & Spencer, has previously been linked with a possible initial public offering (IPO) or a trade sale.

It currently operates from over 6,300 sites, employing more than 50,000.

EG also said it had increased hourly pay for UK staff, aged 18 and over, to £10.05 ($13.10) an hour.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Studenac Continues Acquisitions, Takes Over Kordun
2
Retail

UK Discounter B&M Says CEO Arora To Retire Next Year
3
Retail

UK Consumers Slash Spending In Face Of Soaring Living Costs
4
Retail

Groupe Casino Sees Same-Store Sales Up 3.2% In First Quarter, Although France Lags
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com