Tesco's UK Store Management Changes To Impact 1,750 Jobs

Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, has announced changes to the way it manages its larger stores, impacting around 1,750 workers.

All of the UK's major grocers are seeking cost savings as they try to keep a lid on rising prices.

Tesco said a new structure will see it introduce about 1,800 'shift leader' roles in its larger Superstores and Extra stores and also realign its store manager roles.

At the same time it will reduce the number of 'lead' and 'team managers' in its large stores.

Affected Workers

Tesco said the 1,750 workers affected will have the option of moving to shift leader vacancies or taking redundancy.

It said localised changes across the UK business will impact a further 350 jobs.

These changes include the closure of eight pharmacies, moving overnight roles to the daytime in 12 stores, reducing hours within some Post Offices, removing a small number of head office roles and closing the Tesco Maintenance National Operating Centre in Milton Keynes, central England.

Tesco said it also planned to close the meat, fish and deli counters in the small number of stores that still have them from Feb. 26. All impacted workers will be offered alternative roles.

The group said it currently had around 2,000 vacancies across the business, in addition to the more than 1,800 new shift leader roles it will be introducing.

'Difficult Decisions To Make'

“These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most," commented Tesco UK and ROI CEO, Jason Tarry.

"Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”

Last week, Asda, Britain's No. 3 grocer, said it planned to remove 211 night shift managers and change the hours of 4,137 workers.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.