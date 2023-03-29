Most Valuable Brands In Spain Revealed: Kantar

Kantar has unveiled its BrandZ Top 30 listing of the most valuable brands in Spain, with the data showing that the combined value of the top 30 has declined by 9% over the past two years, to stand at $89.1 billion (€82.7 billion).

Brands spanning 12 categories are represented in the top 30, with two categories – Apparel and Utilities – accounting for more than half the total value.

Despite a 19% decrease in brand value from 2021 to 2023, Zara still reigns supreme as the most valuable brand in Spain with a brand value of $18,856 million (€17.5 billion). Telecommunications firm Movistar takes second place, with utility firm Iberdrola in third.

The remainder of the top ten includes Santander, BBVA, Endesa, Naturgy, Repsol, Mercadona and La Caixa.

“There are success stories to celebrate in this year’s Spanish brand ranking, but the overall decline in the value of Spain’s leading brands and the fact that we lag other European markets is a cause for concern," commented Ricardo Perez, head of brand guidance, Spain, Insights Division, Kantar

"Even while short-term survival is pressing, Spanish companies need to do more to strengthen their brand equity. By identifying their point of distinction – looking not just at product features, but how they improve the lives of people and the planet they live in – Spanish brands can be stronger."

ESM looks at some of the top performers across the two categories important to those in the grocery sector, Grocery Retail and Alcohol.

Grocery Retail

The most valuable grocery retail brand in Spain is Mercadona, valued at $2,172 million (€2.016 billion), which places ninth overall. It experienced a slight decrease of 1% in brand value compared to 2021.

Another notable retail brand in Spain is El Corte Inglés, valued at $975 million (€905.1 million), which experienced a slight decrease in brand value of 6% compared to 2021. El Corte Ingles places 17th in the overall ranking.

The Spanish retail sector is also home to several other successful fashion brands, including Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Pull and Bear, Stradivarius, and Mango. These brands all experienced a decline in brand value, ranging from -20% to -28%. However, Mango bucked the trend by recording a brand value increase of 33% from 2021.

Alcohol

The highest-ranking brand in the alcohol category is Mahou, ranked at number 18. With a brand value of $697 million (€647 million), it has seen a 4% increase from 2021, when it was valued at $668 million (€620.1 million).

Next on the list is Cruzcampo, ranked at number 19. With a brand value of $600 million (€556.6 million), it has seen a 9% decrease from 2021.

Finally, we have Estrella Damm, ranked at number 26. With a brand value of $337 million (€31.8 million), the Barcelona-produced beer has seen a 3% increase from 2021.

